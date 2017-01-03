Uganda: Re-Opening Makerere Should Usher in New Chapter

opinion

Makerere University Academic Staff (Muasa) on December 15, called off their three-month strike. The strike, whose persistence had led to the closure of the institution by the President, was triggered by demands for eight-months allowance arrears.

From the onset, let me state that the closure of Makerere University was probable and plausible. The incessant strikes of lecturers and students; one after another were ominous and damaging to the lives of those at campus, property and the reputation of the university worldwide. I appeal to both lecturers and students at Makerere University to give the institution a break, in as far as strikes are concerned. A strike-less university life is possible.

I am aware that at the closure of Makerere University, the Visitor of all Public Universities, President Museveni appointed a visitation committee to probe into the funding issues and cyclic nature of the strikes at this institution.

All our hope is in that committee and the University Council. We request every stakeholder to give the Committee all the necessary information that will enable it come up with practical solutions to the seemingly enigmatic issues of Makerere University.

Without appearing to prod the committee or direct on how it does its work, I appeal to the Makerere University Council --- the highest policy organ, to be more stringent in guarding its turf and in execution of its duties mandated by the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act. Indiscipline should not be condoned or least tolerated at Makerere University.

We have assurances from the University Council and management that provisions have been made to ensure that running courses and programmes are not affected: For example, by the time of the closure, students had studied for 10 weeks and were remaining with 6 to complete the semester. Students reported on January 2, lectures commence on January 3. There will be no luxury of a one-week grace period when students usually nonchalantly begin each semester!

Lectures will begin promptly to ensure that the students complete the remaining six (plus one) weeks of study and examinations. Another week has been added to make seven to cater for the time loer and we witness some tranquility and serious incubation of knowledge.st when the strike was looming and lecturers were not giving their all. The management of the university has been asked to ensure that as the institution reopens, actual teaching takes place. The managers will be required to physically monitor/supervise. And this is the assurance the top management of the University has given to the ministry of Education and Sports.

Certainly, thereafter the holiday period will be shorter for those still continuing with their courses. However, the good news is that the freshers (first year students) will report on time to start their undergraduate or graduate studies for the academic year 2017/2018.

Lastly, most times when there is talk about strikes/protests in the public domain, the debate is skewed towards "rights" or "what is owed." In the case of Makerere University, the chorus echoed "let government pay."

The University Council acknowledged it owed MUASA members money and several meetings had been held to discuss how the arrears would be cleared. My worry now is the growing inclination to use "strikes, protests, defiance" and all manner of uncouth methods to extract what we want.

I am sure that is not the culture we want to pass-on to our children. Yet knowingly or unknowingly, we are imparting these as values to emulate and uphold! This is what they are seeing us (fathers, mothers, guardians) do as first resort. We are increasingly disregarding the power of talks, mediation and amicable ways of settling disputes (which are unavoidable in society, by-the-way) that deliver a win-win situation.

For Makerere University, I count on the re-opening to open a new chapter and we witness some tranquility and serious incubation of knowledge.

Dr Muyingo is the minister of State for Higher Education.