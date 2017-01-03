Uganda: Urban Council Leaders to Increase Funding for HIV

Jinja — Leaders of urban councils countrywide have resolved to commit a significant amount of their annual budgets towards fighting the HIV/Aids epidemic, especially among the neglected groups of people.

Under the Alliance of Mayors and Municipal Leaders on HIV/Aids in Africa (AMICAALL), members noted that the continued neglect of such sections of the public could worsen the HIV/Aids scourge in the country.

The councils will be required to set aside between three per cent to five per cent of their budgets towards the cause, Mr Majid Batambuze, the chairman of Urban Authorities Association of Uganda (UAAU) and mayor of Jinja, have said.

"Our target will be the often neglected but vulnerable populations such as the illiterate, urban poor, house maids and slum dwellers," said Mr Charles Owekmeno, the programme coordinator of AMICAALL.

This was communicated during a national urban leaders' dialogue on HIV/Aids and sexual reproductive health (SRH), attended by mayors and town clerks of municipal councils, at Sunset Hotel in Jinja Town recently.

The leaders recommended the integration of HIV prevention into other health services, enactment and enforcement of laws that protect young people.

They also resolved to map hot spot areas as prevention hubs as well as having dialogues with religious and cultural leaders on the integration of HIV prevention and sexual reproductive health services in their activities.

Negative cultural practices, violence against girls, lack of positive parenting, weak coordination of local HIV response activities, low leadership involvement in HIV/AIds and SRH promotion as well as discrimination of most at risk populations such as prostitutes were cited as some of the factors derailing the fight against the scourge.

The director planning and strategic intervention at the Uganda AIDS Commission, Dr Nelson Nsooba in a presentation said the 2011 AIDS indicator revealed an increase in HIV prevalence among adults (aged 15-49) from 5.4% in 2004 to 7.3% in 2011.

Dr Nsooba said women were more affected with a prevalence of 8.3% against 6.1% for the men while a total of 1,461,756 people in Uganda had AIDS, of which 622,180 were men and 839,596 were females.

Mr Nsooba however explained that HIV/Aids was seemingly high among women because they (women) tend to seek health services including blood testing unlike their male counterparts.

The meeting noted with concern the declining donor aid and called on government to review its funding towards HIV/Aids activities, so as to close the existing gaps.