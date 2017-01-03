Kenya: Malava MP Struck Off Maendeleo Democratic Party Roll

Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung'u on Monday said her office had removed Malava MP Moses Malulu from the Maendeleo Democratic Party roll.

That means Mr Malulu could be the first lawmaker to lose his seat for associating with a party other than the one that sponsored him to Parliament.

"We tried several times to reach the MP to respond to claims by his party but he never turned up," Ms Ndung'u said.

She added that once MDP informs the National Assembly speaker and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the process of electing a new MP should begin.

Ms Ndung'u said her office had followed the law and it was up to the other State agencies to act.

Mr Malulu was the only MDP lawmaker in Parliament. He decamped to Jubilee.

His name was expunged from the register on December 13 when his party expelled him.

About 23 other leaders, among them governors and MPs from ODM and Wiper party are battling similar situations after being thrown out of parties that sponsored them in 2013.

Mr Malulu refused to respond to calls or texts from the Nation on Monday.

Other MPs in western Kenya who joined Jubilee are Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Mr David Were (Matungu) and Mr Ben Washiali (Mumias East).The lawmakers usually accompany Deputy President William Ruto in his functions.

POLITICALLY FINISHED

On Monday, Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli said the National Super Alliance would camp in Malava should a by-election be called.

"People like Malulu do not want our region to unite. If IEBC declares the seat vacant, he should consider himself politically finished. Nasa will deal with him," Mr Atwoli said.

ODM is also battling to expel Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and former secretary-general and Budalang'i MP Ababu Namwamba.

Others are Mr Joash Maangi (Kisii deputy governor), MPs Steven Kariuki (Mathare), Mr Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), Ms Zainab Chidzuga (Kwale Woman Rep), Mr Samwel Arama (Nakuru West), Mr Masoud Mwahima (Likoni), Mr John Waluke (Sirisia) and Viwandani MCA Samwel Nyangwara.

The ODM rebels have moved to the Political Parties Administrative Tribunal to challenge the party decision against them.

Wiper also expelled Machakos governor Alfred Mutua who has formed his own political party Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

Other expelled last month also includes MPs Regina Ndambuki (Kilome), Joe Mutambu (Mwingi Central), John Munuve (Mwingi North), Kisoi Munyao (Mbooni) and Richard Makenga (Kaiti).