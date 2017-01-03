Kenya: From France to Kawangware, Oliech Still Too Hot to Handle

Former Kenya international Dennis Oliech on Monday struck at the death to hand Mwat FC a convincing 2-1 victory over FC Barcelona Kenya in an exciting finale of the annual Dagorreti Cup at the Ndurarua grounds in Kawangware, Nairobi.

Debutant Mungai Kiongera had earlier on put the winning team ahead in this fast paced game.

The AFC Leopards forward headed home an inviting cross from Samuel Mwangi on 20 minutes, a strike that had a majority of the 10,000 supporters in attendance jumping in celebration.

Jomba Charles briefly equalized for the eventual losers at the stroke of the break. And then Oliech took over. The former France-based forward was introduced just after resumption and after a number of exciting touches and good link up play, ended up deciding this contest.

When it mattered most, and with only three minutes of regulation time left on the clock, the former Harambee Stars captain picked up a loose ball on the edge of the 'D' area and charged goal wards.

He then cheekily used his forehead head to lob the ball past advancing keeper Kevin Kariuki.

And then, as he always did during his hey days in the top flight French league, he composed himself and smashed home the winning goal of the match - which handed his team a glittering trophy and Sh100,000 prize money.

"I had planned to read the game from the bench and then come on to finish it off. As you have seen, I am still fit and ready to play at the top level." Oliech, 31, explained after the game.

Meanwhile, runners up Barcelona pocketed Sh75,000 as prize money, with third placed Olympic Talented winning Sh50,000.

Over 16 teams took part in this fortnight long tournament, which according to its co-ordinator Fredrick Serenge, is aimed at tapping talent.