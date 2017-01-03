Legendry golfer Charles Farrar is dead.

Farrar, who has been ailing for sometimes, having had a back surgery, took a final bow on Monday at 3pm at MP Shah Hospital, where he has been in-and-out for treatment.

Farrar, who was Kenya national coach from 2007 to 2013, and 2015, was one of the brains behind the Golf Talent Foundation and Junior Golf Foundation that produced some of Kenya's finest golfers.

Among them are Kopan Timbe, James Lorum, Paul Thuo, Nelson Mudanyi, the late Peter Njiru, Kumar Dhall, Ali Kimani, Greg Snow and Nicholas Rokoine among others.

Farrar's brother David confirmed that his brother death, saying his organs had failed. "He has been ailing for the last six months with a liver failure that also affected his kidneys," said David. "He finally took a final bow and let him rest in peace since he has suffered for some time now."

Farrar was 64.

Timbe and Thuo described Farrar as great golfing teacher and a father.

"We have lost the best golfing teacher ever," said Timbe, who is now a professional golfer. "Charlie is definitely the Father of golf in the country."

"Charlie changed many life from a caddie to what I am today...let him rest in perfect peace," said Timbe.

"I am inconsolable... I have lost a mentor and I shall miss him dearly," said Thuo.

"The Junior Golf Foundation and its Trustees mourns the loss of a great coach and mentor of the golfing fraternity," said a statement on Junior Golf Foundation facebook page. "Charles played a vital impact steering the game of Golf in the country and he will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace."

Farrar has been instrumental in developing all aspects of the game of golf in Kenya that has included improvements in the standard and maintenance of Kenya's golf courses.

For instance, Farrar assisted in the refurbishment of his then home golf course Muthaiga, which, is now the most updated and challenging course in Kenya.

Known to be one of the finest teaching professionals in Africa Charles served his apprenticeship under the PGA tutelage of Brain Patterson at Sandy Lane, London England. Farrar turned professional in his late teens and has been a long time member of The British Professional Golf Association.

Some years back, Farrar formed Charles Farrar Foundation of Kenya with the sole purpose of identifying and assisting young individuals from under privileged backgrounds who show promise in the game of golf.

The foundation sought to provide these youngsters not only with the opportunities to play, but just as importantly to give educational assistance thus allowing them the chance to obtain sponsorship to international universities which will most certainly guarantee their future employment in the vast world of the golfing industry.