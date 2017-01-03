Teachers have faulted Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i over his announcement that the government will take action against principals whose schools recorded poor results in last year's KCSE examinations.

While the teachers agree that action needs to be taken to improve the performance, they claim Dr Matiang'i's approach was ridiculous and meant to intimidate them.

Mr Clement Gicharu, the Kenya National Union of Teachers Kiambu East executive secretary, and a number of principals, who spoke on condition of anonymity for the fear of reprisal, said the CS should embrace a holistic approach while dealing with the issue, but not target teachers alone.

According to Mr Gicharu, apart from teachers, there are many other factors that could contribute to poor performance in a learning institution among them student ability and lack of cooperation by other stakeholders as well as the environment.

He added: "We (Knut) will not allow him (Matiang'i) to cause unnecessary fear and panic among the teachers. We have been supporting his activities, but on this one, we are not with him and we will not allow him take that route."

EXPLORE EXTERNAL FACTORS

In last year's KCSE exams, out of the over 500,000 candidates who sat the test, only 88,928 attained C+ (plus) and above compared to 169,492 candidates in 2015.

A principal from a school in Gatundu South echoed Mr Gicharu's views, saying Dr Matiang'i should first consider exploring all internal and external factors that influence poor performance before taking any action.

The principal cited factors such as entry behaviour of each school, saying during the form one intake, some schools admit students who scored 400 marks and above, while some admit those who scored 250 and below in their KCPE exams.

However, the teachers and their union said they were comfortable with the CS's plan to intensify his impromptu visits to schools especially over the issue of fees following claims of irregular charges.

Meanwhile, education stakeholders have been urged to embrace the changes brought by Dr Matiang'i to curb examination irregularities.

Speaking in Chuka on Sunday, PCEA moderator general Julius Mwamba said cheating in exams was the source of corruption and bad leadership since exam cheats offer poor services after taking courses they can't handle.