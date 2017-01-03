Kenya: Kuppet Now Demands an Audit of the 2016 KCSE Exam Results

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers Secretary-General Akello Misori has faulted the KCSE examination results released last week.

"A normal curve would show a few top performers and a similar number at the bottom, with the majority being in the middle. The abnormal curve indicates the 2016 results are not reliable," he said.

He added that teachers would demand an audit of the setting of the examination and conditions under which they were marked.

Mr Misori said headteachers would not give in to threats, adding that performance was based on several variables "and cannot be measured by one test".

The unionist called for a clean-up of the quality assurance department at the Education Ministry "which is full of old-school officers, whose audit policies are not sustainable".

He also questioned the disciplining of school heads who increase fees.

Mr Misori said the ministry and parents approved the increases, adding that the new fees were justified since the government no longer funded infrastructure development.

"Kenyans should be realistic. Projects that have already started need to be completed. A school cannot auction its bus because doing so will lead to more problems," he said.

Meanwhile, there is continued disquiet over the results released last week. Nyandarua and Laikipia counties Kuppet branches called for an audit of the results.

RESULTS SUSPECT

Laikipia Kuppet Executive Secretary Ndung'u Wangenye said the results were suspect since the papers were marked in a hurry.

"An audit is necessary to establish the gaps involved because some of us feel there was little moderation of the results, leading to only 141 As and a whopping 33,399 Es," Mr Wangenye said.

Those who scored A- were 4,645 with just 88,000 meeting the minimum university entry requirements.

"Markers were subjected to tough living conditions. They could, for instance, mark the papers from 4am to midnight. That is straining minds," the Kuppet branch secretary said.

According to Mr Wangenye, some marking centres like Parklands were congested.

Mr Wangenye who was accompanied by his Nyandarua counterpart Julius Macharia said it was strange that Karima Girls' School in Kinangop Constituency did not register any A yet it had more than 100 A-.

"We are not saying teachers did a shoddy work but what is evident is that the marking was done hastily and the treatment of teachers may trickle down to the whole result," Mr Wangenye added.

Teachers interviewed said they would never want to mark national examinations again, citing mistreatment and low allowances.