Kenya: Wetang'ula and Khalwale Told to Support Luhya Unity

Supporters of veteran trade unionist Francis Atwoli have warned Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula and his deputy Boni Khalwale to stop their crusade against the naming of Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi as spokesman of the Luhya community.

The group, led by Kakamega trader Mr Abadalla Wanyama and Shieywe ward county rep Aggrey Watarasu said Mr Wetang'ula and Dr Khalwale should respect the decision made at Bukhungu Stadium last Saturday.

They warned MPs from Western region opposed to the initiative by Mr Atwoli that they risked being rejected in the next elections if they fail to reconsider their decision on the matter.

At the same time, a section of Luhya community members living in Coast region has praised the crowning of Mr Mudavadi as their community's spokesman, saying he is capable of taking them to the "promised land".

SUPPORT MUDAVADI

In a statement read out during a press conference at Little Theatre Club in Mombasa, the group challenged other Western leaders opposed to Mr Mudavadi to rescind their hardline stand and support him for the sake of the community's unity.

"This is a process that every sane member of the community has been waiting for and has been long overdue. We want to send our sincere thanks to the initiator of the idea Mr Francis Atwoli for putting the community interest first."

"We urge all leaders from the Mulembe Nation to put aside their personal interests and front the community goal by supporting the decision by the majority and become full mobilisers and foot soldiers of Mudavadi," said Mr Martin Soita.

Mr Soita added: "We can't all be leaders at the same time, some have to accept to be led. We have our biblical Joshua and fully believe that he will take us to the Promised Land,"