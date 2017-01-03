Kenya: Rule Locks Out Unregistered Members From Taking Part in ODM Primaries

Only those registered as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members will be allowed to participate in the party primaries scheduled to start next month, a party official has said.

ODM National Elections Board (Neb) Chairperson Judy Pareno on Monday said that the law only requires duly registered party members to be allowed to participate in the party primaries.

The party is targeting a base of close to four million members all over the country.

Failure to enlist all members on its register could compromise party primaries.

She spoke just after she announced the extension of application deadlines for party aspirants to January 10.

"We initiated registration exercise last November and it will end this January. Party registers must be submitted to the IEBC next month," Ms Pareno said.

She said that the ODM Directorate of Registration is responsible for the exercise being conducted nationally through digital submission of personal details.

The NEB boss said that close to 4,000 individuals have so far returned applications for various positions in readiness for party primaries.

"We are now sorting the applications per county so that we can know how many applied in every county before we can start making arrangements," she said.

IN DEBTShe also announced that the board has created three zones around the country, adding that individuals who have no opponents in their areas will be declared unopposed and immediately awarded certificates.

Nominations will start in areas where the party is expecting little commotion, while Nyanza and Nairobi will hold theirs at the end of April.

But the Nation established that some MPs had difficulties submitting their applications after it emerged they had large arrears after failing to pay their monthly dues for years.

An MP from Nairobi had to postpone his submission in order to clear his dues before the board could accept his application.

"It is interesting that some people came here thinking that some conditions would be compromised. Those who have not been paying arrears are having it rough," a Neb official said.

MPs and Senators are expected to remit up to Sh20,000 per month, governors Sh50,000 and MCAs Sh5,000.

At the same time, newly recruited party officials in Jubilee Party are expected to initiate registration of members in their areas.

The party's Secretary-General Veronica Maina said that Jubilee is laying structures on the ground even as party nomination preparations are under way.

NO RUSH

She also warned that only members will be allowed to take part in the party primaries as required by law.

She, however, announced that Jubilee Party will not declare the deadline for submission of registration until after the civil servants leave office by February 7.

"We do not want to disenfranchise civil servants who want run through our party.

"We must give them time. That is why we are waiting for them to exit first.

"In case we announce a deadline before that date then we will set a special period for them," she said.

Jubilee will have to contend with small parties formed by governors in their regions such as the Party of National Unity in Mt Kenya region led by Meru Governor Peter Munya and Chama Cha Mashinani in the South Rift led by Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto.