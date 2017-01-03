Kenya: Ex-Allies Face Off in Battle for County Top Position

An interesting battle for gubernatorial positions around the country is beginning to shape up as old allies turn against each other in the 2017 elections.

Focus is on up to 10 counties where old campaign allies, who stood by each other in the 2013 General Election, have acrimoniously fallen out and decided to cut down each other in this year's General Election.

The battle lines have been drawn in Kisii where Governor James Ongwae and Senator Chris Obure are set to lock horns in a titanic battle for the county's top seat.

The two have been political buddies from Kanu-era days.

Mr Ongwae will defend his seat on an ODM ticket while Mr Obure has announced he is running for governorship through the newly formed Jubilee Party.

"I have been pushed out of ODM and since everyone must have a home I have found one in Jubilee," Mr Obure said.

The two worked together as allies with Mr Obure supporting Mr Ongwae's candidature in the last elections through the creation of a power-sharing agreement that gave Gucha the Senatorial seat while Kisii took the governor's position.

Mr Obure's decision to contest for governorship is seen as an acrimonious parting of ways with Mr Ongwae and the breaking of the initial power-sharing deal within Kisii County.

MORE RIFTS

In Mr Obure's camp is former chairman of the Commission on the Implementation of the Constitution Charles Nyachae who will contest for the Senate position.

Mr Ongwae said that though he is wishing his old friend good luck in his party, he has a duty to build his own home and make it stronger.

"Obure has been a good friend for years. I wish him well. I must say that his latest political move caught me by surprise but we must accept and move on," the governor told the Nation.

A similar situation is being replicated in Meru County where Governor Peter Munya and Senator Kiraitu Murungi have parted ways.

The two worked together to form the Alliance Party of Kenya on whose ticket they contested for elections.

Now Mr Munya has acquired former President Mwai Kibaki's Party of National Unity (PNU), while Mr Kiraitu is one of the architect of President Uhuru Kenyatta's new Jubilee Party.

"We have decided that we will face off with Kiraitu and his team through PNU.

"And you know this is a former ruling party. We will not only square it out for the Meru governor's seat but for each and every seat contested in the counties," Mr Munya said.

But the governor emphasised that despite the fallout with Mr Kiraitu, his party will campaign for President Kenyatta around the country.

NO TURNING BACK

In Homa Bay County, Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, who first proposed Governor Cyprian Awiti as the ideal candidate for the top county job in 2013, has turned against his old friend.

The two are embroiled in a bitter battle on who will be the victor after the August 8, 2017 General Election.

"It is not the battle for the billions but a move to ensure that our people get the best out of the devolved resources," Mr Oyugi said.

Mr Awiti has on several occasions appealed to be allowed to rule for another term but Mr Oyugi and his allies would hear none of it.

The two have applied to take on each other through the ODM ticket in the politically charged county.

In Kitui, the same scenario is expected to play out between Senator David Musila and Governor Julius Malombe, who were good friends in 2013.

The Senator, who is also the chairman of Wiper Democratic Movement, will now take on the governor in the Wiper party nominations expected in April.

In Busia County, Funyula MP Paul Otuoma and Governor Sospeter Ojaamong are also expected to lock horns in the local governor's race.

The clash between them is also expected to be in defiance of the existing political deals among local communities.

RESOURCES

In Kisumu, Senator Prof Anyang' Nyong'o is preparing for what would be a bruising duel with Governor Jack Ranguma in the coming elections.

Prof Nyong'o was the secretary-general of ODM when Mr Ranguma won the party ticket, and he supported the governor.

However, the Senator has now teamed up with Nyando MP Fred Outa in fierce campaigning to oust the governor in what is also seen as a move to alter the 2013 power-sharing equation by clans in Kisumu County.

"We just want to ensure we do not miss opportunities again.

"Prof Nyong'o will ensure the county resources are well managed.

"I will run for the Senate seat while he goes for governorship," Mr Outa said.