Kenya: Cord Senators Lobby for Voice of Reason to Prevail in Key Session On Election Laws

Cord senators have embarked on last-minute lobbying for the voice of reason to prevail as opposed to party positions, ahead of Thursday's special Senate session to discuss the contentious election laws.

This follows fears that Jubilee senators might take advantage of being the majority in the Senate to pass the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill that provides for use of a manual backup to the electronic system of identifying voters and transmitting results.

The Legal Affairs Committee that was mandated to carry out public participation on the issue is expected to table its report in the House after meeting various players, including government officials, religious leaders and civil society.

The committee, chaired by Busia Senator Amos Wako, is expected on Tuesday to meet Attorney-General Githu Muigai and the Council of Governors, as it seeks to establish from the chief government legal adviser if some sections of the Bill are in conflict with the Constitution.

Mr Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni) said some sections in the Bill violate the Constitution, citing a decision by the MPs to introduce use of a complementary system for voter identification and transmission of results, without consulting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

"The fact is that the law is a problem. Most likely courts will nullify it if passed. A better option is not outright bulldozing through the numbers. It is better for Jubilee to sanitise it through the Senate," said Mr Kilonzo Jr, who is a lawyer.

GUARANTEES FAIRNESS

Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetang'ula said: "A fair contest is based on a law acceptable to everybody and a law that guarantees fairness.

"Numbers in Parliament make a difference and numbers of the streets also make a difference. We will come not only armed with brains but also public opinion."

He said the Senate decided to refer the controversial laws to the committee not because of an outcome based on numbers, but reason.

Jubilee lawmakers are afraid of a backlash from the Executive should they decide to tilt the numbers and cause the controversial laws to be referred to a mediation committee, according to the Opposition.

Senate Majority Leader Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka-Nithi) said the House does not have to take a unanimous position on the matter, but it was important that Kenyans have been given a chance to contribute their views through the ongoing public participation sessions.

"This is an important benefit to our democracy. I am optimistic a way will be found to help the country move forward," said Prof Kindiki.