Kenya: Girl, 14, Accused of Murdering Cousin

A girl will be arraigned in court Tuesday in relation to the murder of a relative.

The 14-year old girl was arrested on claims that she stabbed her cousin, 15, to death on Sunday morning in Nyaramba village, Kisii County.

Kisii County Police Commander Agnes Mudambah said the accused killed her cousin after a dispute the previous night on who was to wash utensils.

"Officers at Nyamarambe Police Station received a report that a minor had attacked her cousin with a knife, stabbing him on the chest. The two had reportedly argued over who was to wash the utensils in the morning," Ms Mudambah said.

Ms Mudambah said the minor then fled to the area chief's office.

"She fled the scene of crime and went to the chief's office where she had sought refuge.

"The chief, Mr Oroo Ombui, is the one who handed her over to police officers," the police boss added.

The two, who sat their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination last year, had visited their grandmother during the festive season.

The deceased was taken to Tabaka Mission Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The uncle of the deceased said the incident occurred at around 7 a.m.

"I was called regarding the incident by one of my relatives while at my home in Ikoba Trading Centre, which is about 5 kilometers from the village.

"On rushing to the homestead, I found family members wailing as they surrounded the minor who was lying prostrate in a pool of blood," Mr Nyakwama said.

He then reported the incident to Nyamarambe Police.

The deceased had been selected to Mbita Boys' High School and the accused Nduru Girls' High School.

The body is at Tabaka Mission Hospital morgue awaiting postmortem.