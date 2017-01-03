Zambia: CS Wamalwa, Lusaka Fault Naming of Mudavadi as Luhya Spokesman

The announcement of Musalia Mudavadi as the Luhya community spokesperson has sparked a heated debate, with Jubilee-allied leaders dismissing the move as futile.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka faulted the naming of a spokesman for the community on Saturday in Kakamega, saying some leaders were not consulted.

He said a leader cannot be picked through a survey and that a spokesman must have the backing of the whole community.

"We cannot have a person who is chosen through research. Our community does not work like that. We need leaders who have the backing of the community through charisma," he said.

STATUS 'BELITTLED'

Mr Lusaka noted that the designation has belittled Mr Mudavadi's status and presidential candidature.

He said the Amani National Congress (ANC) leader should instead focus on building his national reputation as he gears up for his presidential campaign.

"Why should one belittle his status? He is a national leader and now has presidential ambitions; why does he want to concentrate on being a leader of one community?" said Mr Lusaka.

Mr Mudavadi was named Luhya spokesperson on Saturday by Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) boss Francis Awoli.

Mr Atwoli said the naming of the spokesman was carried out following a survey on who was the best Luhya leader.

The trade unionist said the survey was conducted by a local university and sampled residents from the five counties in western Kenya, who found the best person to lead the community politically.

SUPPORT OF OTHERS

However, Mr Lusaka said the community needed the support of others to have a say in national politics.

He said going it alone is not an easy task as the Luhya do not have enough numbers to achieve presidential victory.

Mr Lusaka said all the leaders who united the community politically such as Masinde Muliro and the the late Wamalwa Kijana were not appointed but managed to convince the community to take a particular direction.

"Others are making it hard for the community to unite, since they are only after their interests with the pretext of fighting for the community," he said.

On Saturday, at Deputy President William Ruto's Sugoi home, Governor Lusaka and Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa dismissed the appointment of Mr Mudavadi as the community's point man.

Mr Wamalwa said communities must work with others to ascend to power.