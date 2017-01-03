Kenya: Police Commander Shields Officer From Harassment Accusations

A police boss has defended a junior officer accused of harassing a motorist in Kericho.

Kericho Police Commander James Mugera said the female officer was not at fault because the motorist resisted arrest.

In a 20-second video circulating on social networking service Twitter, the officer is seen tugging a woman who is holding onto the car window on the Kericho-Chepseon highway.

But Mr Mugera told journalists that the accused, who identified herself as Marie Obara, had been stopped by police at Kaisugu Tea Factory near Kericho Town for speeding.

"When she was informed that she had been speeding, she disputed and in the process demanded to be shown the video clip of her speeding.

"As she was waiting for that to happen, other passengers in the vehicle started arguing with the police officer.

"At that point, it became necessary to have the motorist arrested and escorted to the Kericho police station for further action.

"That is where the tussle began because the lady resisted arrest," Mr Mugera said.

But on her twitter page, Ms Obara denied having driven the vehicle and said the officer harassed her.

The incident took place at 3pm on Sunday.

Mr Mugera, however, urged his colleagues to always conduct themselves professionally.

He also said the officer will be required to report about the incident.