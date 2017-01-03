3 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Commander Shields Officer From Harassment Accusations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Timothy Kemei

A police boss has defended a junior officer accused of harassing a motorist in Kericho.

Kericho Police Commander James Mugera said the female officer was not at fault because the motorist resisted arrest.

In a 20-second video circulating on social networking service Twitter, the officer is seen tugging a woman who is holding onto the car window on the Kericho-Chepseon highway.

But Mr Mugera told journalists that the accused, who identified herself as Marie Obara, had been stopped by police at Kaisugu Tea Factory near Kericho Town for speeding.

"When she was informed that she had been speeding, she disputed and in the process demanded to be shown the video clip of her speeding.

"As she was waiting for that to happen, other passengers in the vehicle started arguing with the police officer.

"At that point, it became necessary to have the motorist arrested and escorted to the Kericho police station for further action.

"That is where the tussle began because the lady resisted arrest," Mr Mugera said.

But on her twitter page, Ms Obara denied having driven the vehicle and said the officer harassed her.

The incident took place at 3pm on Sunday.

Mr Mugera, however, urged his colleagues to always conduct themselves professionally.

He also said the officer will be required to report about the incident.

Kenya

Action to Be Taken Against Principals With Poor Scores

Teachers have faulted Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i over his announcement that the government will take… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.