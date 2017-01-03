Kenya: David Kinjah to Defend '10 to 4' Crown

Renowned Kenyan cyclist and coach David Kinjah will defend his title at the 15th annual '10 to 4' mountain bike event slated for next month in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

Speaking to the Nation by phone on Monday, Kinjah said that he is looking forward to conquer the challenges presented by the multi-stage event and any competition that will arise from participants who will be keen to dethrone him.

"I am actually on the bike training now and I am never complacent when I train. Now that it is multi-stage event, there are all sorts of challenges to conquer and with a crop of new cyclists emerging, I am looking forward to the race.

"The 10to4 has grown from year to year becoming much more competitive and closer to international-level events and so I am positive it will be exciting," said the veteran cyclist.

Kinjah, now 44 years but will be 45 by the time the race kicks off, is a multiple winner of the grueling event having won it in three consecutive years from 2014 through to 2016 but this year, he is expected to face his sternest challenge yet from an expanded field of competitors.

The race will cover a stretch of 62 kilometres starting from the slopes of Mt Kenya near Nanyuki at altitudes of 10,000 feet and passes through alpine moors and indigenous forests, through the Laikipia elephant corridor, and finishes at 4,000 ft on lowland savannahs.

The mountain bike race is one of Africa's premier adventure experiences, with races designed for all ages, fitness, and abilities from technical enthusiasts to first-timers and is set to kick-off on February 17, 2016 and last three days.

"The 10to4 has established itself as one of the best-kept secrets on Kenya's adventure tourism calendar, but word is getting out and we're expecting more competitors than ever before this time," says Susie Weeks, Chief Executive of Mount Kenya Trust who are the organizer of the event.

Participants in the event help raise money for the Mount Kenya Trust, a charity headquartered near Nanyuki that works to protect the wildlife, forests, and people of this key water tower with 95 per cent of Nairobi's tap water flowing off the mountain - and supports habitats hosting a third of Kenya's 30,000 elephants.