Kenya: Handicap 13 Sammy Ndungu Top in Sigona

Despite picking up two double and two single bogies, Sammy Ndungu still managed to post an impressive 42 stableford points, to emerge as the overall winner of the End of Year golf tournament at Sigona Golf Club at the weekend.

And he attributed his fantastic score on his four ball which he said offered a stiff competition. "I really thank my four ball who really played very competitive game which in turn encouraged me to play well. I also thank the sponsors for offering fabulous prizes, I do wish every golfer a prosperous and good golfing 2017" said the handicap 13 Ndungu, who made four birdies and a total of 12 pars in his round.

He beat men's winner David Mukuria by four points as Kamal Sehmi on 37 points finished second in the men's section where he beat G.K. Nganga on countback. Taking the seniors title was D.L. Karanja with 34 points and Anne Njambi Kabugi clinched the ladies title with an impressive score of 39 points.

She won by three points from Jane Njau who carded 36 points with Rima Patel on 35 points taking home the third prize. In the guests section, Watson Njenga posted 38 points to win ahead of George Makori and Nihal Shah who both carded 36 points each.

Meanwhile Akshay Chandarana carded 38 points to clinch the junior title while Vet Lab Sports Club's Robinson Owiti won the gross title with two over par 74 gross. Hitesh Patel and Atish Malde won the nines with 20 and 21 points.

At Nyeri Golf Club carded nett 73 to win the End Of Year tournament, beating Arthur Muchiri, Dennis Kinoti and Joshua Kinoti by one shot. As expected, Stella Mwangi still playing off handicap six posted nett 76 to claim the ladies first prize.

She won by two shots from Jane Munyori while veteran Nyeri golfer George Kibira fired gross 79 to claim the gross title with Peter Mwangi emerging the best guest on 75 nett.

Winning the two nines were David Gaitho on 34 nett and Fr. Andrew Githinji on 36 nett. Former chairman Eddie Karumwa won the men's longest drive contest and the ladies winner was Flo Gathu, with Bernard Mutiso winning the nearest to pin prize.