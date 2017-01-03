Kenya: Joho Accused of Sh1 Billion Garbage Collection Tender Scam

Nairobi — Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan now claims Mombasa County Government cannot account for Sh1 billion allegedly misappropriated through payment for garbage collection in the last four years.

Hassan says the tender was single sourced and awarded to Governor Hassan Joho's close associates without following the Public Procurement and Disposal Act.

Speaking in Mombasa Hassan says the company was irregularly paid Sh300 million for gadget collection.

"They have defrauded us through a garbage collectors system that is not working, they have enriched themselves whereas the county continues to remain dirty," he stated.

The Senator now wants EACC to forward the file to the office of Director of Public Prosecution for prosecution of those involved in irregular award of the contract and payments.

"There is no way these levels of payment can go without the notice of government all account and assets of persons involved in this criminality be frozen or seized for the recovery of the said amount," he added.

He said directors of the company were changed for cover up.

"It cannot be demonstrated as how the annual payment of Sh300 million was arrived at as payment to the company as the procedure for the procurements was not followed," he noted.

The Senator has also opposed the County plan to sell off public housing estates in Mombasa to private developer at cost of Sh200 billion.

Three organisations moved to court challenge the implementation of an ambitious Sh200 billion project that seeks to demolish and reconstruct houses in 12 estates.

But Legal Advice Centre, Haki Yetu, St Patrick's and Transparency International Kenya challenged the project citing lack of public participation.

Last week the High Court ruled in favour of part Joho's ambitious vision 2035 saying there was public participation.