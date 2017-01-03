Kenya: PSV Shortage Pushes Travellers to Cargo Vehicles

Some Kenyans returning from holiday have resorted to hitching rides in cargo vehicles amid a shortage of buses and matatus.

People travelling from Makueni and Kitui counties waved down trucks heading to various destinations, and some truck drivers obliged.

In Kibwezi Town, people boarded trucks, with drivers disregarding signs on their vehicles cautioning them against carrying unauthorised passengers.

They were asking for Sh800, compared with Sh1,000 charged by buses.

"We would have avoided this transport crisis if schools were not opening in the week following the holidays," said Mary Katunge, who was travelling to Mombasa.

Post-Christmas travellers board a truck in Kibwezi, Makueni County, on January 2, 2017 as a shortage of buses and matatus bites. PHOTO | PIUS MAUNDU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The transport industry has had brisk business as Kenyans travelled for Christmas and New Year festivities.

But operators are now grappling with a huge number of people returning from their holidays and children reporting back to school.