Kenya: County to Roll Out Milk Programme for Nursery Pupils

Embu County officials have set aside Sh40 million for a free milk programme for nursery school children in order to boost health and increase enrolment.

County Education Executive Jamleck Muturi said the learners, numbering around 17,000, will receive milk thrice a week.

Similar programmes are operational in Mombasa and Migori counties.

County Secretary Raymond Kinyua said the milk would be sourced from local farmers, which will improve the economy by providing a regular market.

"We will build a culture of consuming milk. Coffee and tea prices have been on the decline because we don't have a culture of consuming what we produce," he said.

Budget committee chairman Joseph Mwaniki said, later, funding will be raised to Sh80 million to also target those in lower primary schools.

Milk days will be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.