Nigeria: 2016 - a Year Like No Other

opinion

It is a defining year, to me, a year like no other. It is even globally so if one considers what happened in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Ghana, Gambia and many other countries across the globe. Who would ever have thought that Americans after demonstrating such political savviness in 2009, by electing a black candidate, Barack Obama, as their President, would turn around after eight years to now elect a Donald Trump, who as a candidate was openly showing hostility and howling bellicose insults to neighbouring countries, to racial and religious groups within the USA, and to even colleague superpowers?

Who would ever have thought the European Union, an icon of emulation by other aspiring regional groupings, would manifest such serious signs of disintegration, due to United Kingdom's exit vote (Brexit)? This is coming at a time when countries from Eastern Europe were falling over themselves to come into the European Union. The UK's exit vote would have ramifications far beyond the sanctity of the borders of the European Union. The shocking vote would dethrone a sitting Prime Minister in the United Kingdom, David Cameron, and elevate Theresa May to the office, becoming the second lady ever to be Prime Minister.

Or who would ever have thought that oblivion would be staring the South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) in the face, a party that has been in the consciousness of their citizens since it was founded in 1912 and fought what was actually a civil war before finally acquiring national power in a democratic election held in 1994 under the leadership of the venerable Nelson Mandela. Since they took power in 1994, the ANC had dominated the South Africa's electoral space winning majority of elections at the national and local levels.

Many would recall that Jacob Zuma, then Vice President, in 2004 had predicted that the ANC "would rule South Africa until Jesus comes back". It is the kind of chest beating pronouncement our own leaders of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the heat of power drunkenness once did when they had their hands on the levers of government. In the last municipal elections held in November the ANC's national votes plummeted to 54% from 62.9% five years ago. The party lost 27 municipalities including four of the countries eight major cities including the commercial capital, Johannesburg, the national capital, Pretoria, and the pride of the struggle, Nelson Mandela Bay (formally Elizabeth Bay). To add salt to the injury, the President also lost his hometown, Nkalda, to the opposition.

Nearer home in West Africa in 2016, it became risky for sitting Presidents finishing their terms of office to ask for re-election votes from their citizens. John Mahama of Ghana and Yahya Jammeh of Gambia were both confident that their electorates would vote them back into office. They were counting on what they thought were their sterling performances in office. Alas! The results went awry as the electorates acted otherwise. The consequences of their loss probably made discerning African Presidents wiser, particularly the wily Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo who was completing his term of office in December 2016. Sensing defeat, he hid behind the need for a national census to conveniently push the elections ahead to early 2018.

It is here at home in Nigeria, that this defining year became a year like no other. We had our own change of government in 2015 which came with plenty of expectations from us. However by the end of that year the sense of despair was all pervading as the problems on the ground seemed to have overwhelmed the government. The most telling signs that the government was failing was the pitiful sight of citizens who were spending nights in fuel stations in December 2015 due to severe shortages of the product. One could make excuses for the government because oil prices the main source of revenue for the government had been going down throughout the year. Unfortunately it dipped to its lowest in December to about $31 Dollars per barrel. To worsen matters many workers spent a bleak Christmas and New Year without their salary. 'No money' became a refrain one heard in all interactions.

And as the year 2016 unfolded, life became even more desperate for the ordinary citizens as our currency, the Naira, went into a free fall leading to a steep rise in prices all round. We hailed the new tempo on the war on corruption, particularly the monies recovered that could be utilized for the provision of infrastructure. We hailed the increased tempo in the war on the insurgency in the North East. But as life increasingly became more difficult, people despaired and even analysts that thought the new government would lead us to an Eldorado started having a second thought.

But apparently we despaired too early as things have now started to look up. We agree that the Naira is still in a bad shape and prices are yet to stabilise. Also many States of the Federation and some Federal Parastatals are yet to clear their outstanding salaries and pension obligations. We still have serious issues with the provision of basic infrastructure, i.e., power, roads, the ports, agricultural inputs. Yet the year ended with hope as there was a flicker of light at the end of what was a long and dark tunnel. It was the breaking news in December that gripped the nation with excitement that our gallant troops have finally routed the Boko Haram insurgents. If it were in other climes where citizens are more demonstrative with their emotions there would have been widespread street parties at the announcement of the capture of Camp Zairo - the dreaded hideout in Sambisa Forest that has been serving as headquarters of Boko Haram High Command.

More events occurring almost simultaneously have given indications that there is hope that normality would return to the country in 2017, particularly to the North-East. First is the symbolic opening of the road from Maiduguri to Monguno to Kukawa and Damasak which would allow a large number of internally displaced citizens to return to their towns and villages. Most of the roads leading away from Maiduguri to other parts of the state have been closed for over two years though the one leading to Biu through Damboa had been opened earlier.

The second event was picture of a happy and relaxed Kashim Shettima, Borno State Governor felicitating with the recovered Chibok Girls and their relations in Chibok town. I doubt it if the embattled Governor had any cause to smile in last three years. Add all these to the presentation of the Boko Haram flag and a copy of the Holy Book belonging to Shekau the leader of the insurgents to a jubilant Mr President by his victorious Generals at the Regimental Dinner organized by the Brigade of Guards, then you could forgive us for feeling hopeful this New Year 2017.

Dori wrote this piece from Abuja.