The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has said that God will send down angels from heaven to stop the terrorist attacks he has prophesied would occur in Ghana in 2016.

The man of God speaking on Accra-based Oman FM said the angels would be dispatched by God to halt the attacks that would throw Ghana into a state of fear and shock.

"God is going to send down angels to stop the terrorist attacks on Ghana. The angels would defend Ghana just like they came down to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," he said.

The man of God prophesied at his 31st December, 2016 watch night terrorist attacks on Ghana is part of the many things would occur in Ghana in the year 2017.

He has been widely criticised for always prophesying doom for Ghana but the man of God said he only come out to say the things God reveals to him.

He however assured that God who is the protector of Ghana would send down his angles to protect the country.

The man of God however called on Christians not to relent on their prayers for the nation.

During the Watch Night, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah also said some persons are planning coup d'etat in Ghana but assured the evil doers to stop as they won't succeed.

"I am telling those planning coup to stop because they won't succeed. God will expose them and if they fail to succeed, they will end up dying, skills they should stop," he warned.