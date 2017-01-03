3 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Alleged Serial Rapists of Nine Women Arrested in Lagos

By Odita Sunday

Four suspected members of a robbery gang, who allegedly raped nine women in Lagos State have been arrested by the Rapid Response Squad of the State Police command.

A statement by the police yesterday said Sunday John, a 27-year-old leader of the gang and serial rapist, arrested at Charity Bus Stop, Oshodi, confessed to have led three other members to rape the women in the last two weeks.

The suspect, a bus conductor in Oshodi, was reportedly arrested at Charity Bus Stop around 5:38am on Wednesday in company of his three-gang members by the decoy team of the Rapid Response Squad. The gang members are Saviour Daniel (23), Daniel Olayemi (18) and Abdulwahab Yusuph (17).

The statement said the operatives had on Tuesday evening arrested one of John's colleagues while fighting with another group of boys over a Samsung tablet in Oshodi.

The suspect, Daniel Olayemi, a member of John's gang, had disclosed to interrogators that he stole the tablet from a lady that was gang-raped during one of their escapades in Charity Bus Stop.

The revelation prompted early morning raid of Charity Bus Stop, near Oshodi, where three other members of the gang were arrested according to the police.

Olayemi, in his disclosure to investigators, revealed that they were four in John's gang. He noted that in the last two weeks, the gang robbed 12 passersby and raped no fewer than nine ladies in the bush at Charity Bus Stop.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, said the suspects had made very useful suggestions to enable the police arrest other group members implicated in the crime. The suspects have been transferred to SCID for further investigations.

