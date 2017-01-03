Kenya: Kaimenyi Banks on Biometric Access Cards to Curb Graft

Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi has directed staff at Ardhi House to immediately get biometric cards to access their work stations, a move aimed at curbing runaway graft.

Prof Kaimenyi said the new measure is also aimed at improving staff output by ensuring they arrive on time and log out when they leave with special access given to certain floors to specific people where crucial land documents are kept.

The new measure completely locks out civilians from visiting certain floors where access is restricted to avert an emerging trend where files go missing or details are altered to facilitate theft or deprivation of land.

"We are serious about serving Kenyans and this means enhancing staff capacity to fight graft and be accountable for the work they do. Every ministry employee will now be required to have an identity card at all times to access their work stations and we will be able to question their frequent presence at other locations," he said.

Digitise land records

Prof Kaimenyi spoke when he directed Survey of Kenya staff to immediately occupy a Sh840 million four-storey building constructed three years ago by the government that will soon help Kenya digitise its land records.

Speaking at the Geospatial Data Centre in Nairobi, the CS said it was wrong for government staff to occupy congested old buildings that provide lush ground for graft to thrive.

The new building will house cartography, Mapping, National Photogrammetry, Hydrography, Geodetic Technical National and International Boundary and the Geospatial Data Management divisions.

"This investment was meant to improve services and it is sad to see that two years later after its completion, nothing has been done. We need to utilise it to better lives of all Kenyans. Any equipment that is lacking will be procured and provided before end of January," he said.

Director of Survey Cesare Mbaria said that new building is unoccupied since it lacks furniture and that some electronic equipment required experts to dismantle them and have them reinstalled at the new premises.