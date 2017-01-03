Nigeria: Mikel Considers January Transfer Move to Valencia

Super Eagles Captain and Chelsea midfielder, Mikel John Obi, is considering a January transfer to Valencia after holding talks with the Spanish club's representatives on Christmas Day.

Mikel has not appeared for the Blues since the appointment of Coach Antonio Conte as the new Chelsea club manager at the beginning of the current season.

Mikel will be a free agent at the end of the season when his contract is expected to end.

Standard Sport understands Mikel is considering rejecting a move to the Chinese Super League in favour of staying in Europe and Valencia have now confirmed their interest in the 29-year-old.

Valencia sporting director Garcia Pitarch told Spanish newspaper Superdeporte: "In the case of Obi Mikel, with Chelsea's permission, I met with him in London on Christmas day.

"I informed him of the option [of joining Valencia]. He said he would think about it."

Any potential move is set to be complicated following Cesare Prandelli's decision to resign as Valencia coach last week.

The Spanish club are only outside of La Liga's relegation zone on goal difference and Garcia Pitarch has admitted he will have to "evaluate" Mikel's situation further as Valencia begin their search for a new manager.