Nigeria: Veteran Yoruba Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, Is Dead

The Yoruba movie industry yesterday recorded its first death of 2017 as one of its own, Toyin Majekodunmi, died. The veteran actress, popularly known as Iya Kike in Yoruba movie circles, died on Monday.

The cause of her death is not yet officially announced. Married to a fellow actor, Solomon Majekodunmi aka 'Baba Kekere', the news of her death was shared by actress and movie producer, Bimbo Success.

Repeated calls to her husband were not answered but a top Yoruba actress cum producer, Bose Alao, who is close to the couple, told an online news medium in a telephone chat, that her death was health-related.

The late Mrs. Majekodunmi featured in numerous Yoruba movies and often starred alongside her husband.

Prior to launching her movie career, she worked with the Lagos State Ministry of Information for many years. Her husband also worked in International Banking Division Department at First Bank Plc.

A delight on stage and in movies, the late actress was married for 37 years and was blessed with three children - two daughters and a son.

Her colleagues and fans alike have taken to social media to eulogize the late movie star.