Nigeria: Ignore Prophesies of Doom, Cleric Tells Nigerians

Nigerians have been cautioned to ignore New Year prophesies of doom from fake men of God.

The General Overseer of Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Apostle Lawrence Achudumen gave the admonition yesterday during the 60th birthday celebration of the General Overseer of the Jubilee Christian Church International, Rev. Adekunle Adesina, stressed that "most of these prophecies were not the will and the plan of God for Nigeria."

The cleric stressed that many of these prophesies were misleading and meant to cause fear, describing those with the prophesies as fame seekers, opportunists and people who just want to take advantage of the situation of the country.

He emphasised that the plan of God for Nigeria is great and not of evil which many of the prophesies are proclaiming, saying "Nigeria is a great nation with a great future in spite of what people are saying."

"Most of the prophecies by most people are products of hunger and frustration. Most of the prophecies are not real. I have read many, I have heard many, they are not real. The prophecies are not God's will for Nigeria.

"They are fame seekers, people who are seeking to be known by force, I call them opportunists that want to take advantage of the state of the nation, to cause fear in the heart of many. 90 percent of those prophecies are not real, they are not from God, they are from the devil but Nigeria is a great nation with a great future. That's what I believe.

"Clergymen are builders of nations, builders of destiny, not destroyers and any man that really hears from God will hear what God is about to do, not what the devil is doing."

In his sermon titled, "A man after God's heart", Adebowale, described the celebrant as not only a man who fears and obey God but a man who is committed towards serving humanity.