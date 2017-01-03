Nigeria: Auto Crashes Claim Six Lives in Lagos, Katsina

No fewer than six persons died in auto crashes along the Sagamu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Malumfashi-Funtua road in Malumfashi local government area of Katsina State yesterday.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) confirmed the death of three persons in the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway accident.

Ogun State FRSC's Sector Commander, Mr. Clement Oladele, gave the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sagamu.

He said the accident, which occurred around 2:00 pm could have been caused by over-speeding.

"The accident, which involved a black Honda CRV with registration number KRD 933DD and White Daf Trailer with registration number JJJ 107 XD, was caused by route violation and speed limit violation.

"The accident involved five persons, two male and three female, in which one male and one female got injured while the male and two female died."

Oladele explained that the injured and the dead were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu. The sector commander advised motorists to avoid speeding and also to obey traffic rules and regulations.

Katsina State Sector Commander, Abdu Bagadawa, said the Karfi accident involved a Volkswagen bus with registration number KTU 203 AA with 15 passengers on board.

He explained that the vehicle skided-off the road to the bush when the driver attempted to dodge a pothole while on high speed.

The three passengers died on the spot while the remaining passengers who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to Malumfashi General Hospital for medical treatment.

The sector commander urged motorists to desist from excessive speed and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

He called on drivers who were yet to install the speed limit device to do so for the safety of their passengers.