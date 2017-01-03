South Africa: Cops Use Four-Legged Friend of a Different Kind to Fight Crime

press release

The public is quite used to the fact that the SAPS K9 units utilize police dogs to assist in the fight against crime so when members of the Pietermaritzburg SAPS Mounted Unit patrolled the towns and beaches in the UGU Cluster on the KZN south coast on their majestic horses, it stirred up more than a little public interest.

The mounted unit is being used as a force multiplier in various areas over the festive period and it is clear that they have certain advantages over the standard patrol vehicles used in policing. The horses move swiftly yet silently and easily make their way through crowds, over undulating terrain, through pathways and on the beaches without any need to engage 4-wheel traction. Even a fleet-footed suspect would think twice before deciding to flee from police.

Captains Jeff Anderson and Shaun Chetty, Sergeants Sbu Dladla and Madelein Shillingford and Warrant Officer Shane Howard of the Pietermaritzburg SAPS Mounted Unit commenced their festive season duties in Scottburgh on 23 December and spending a day in each location moved on to Hibberdene, Port Edward, Margate and Port Shepstone, eventually returning to Scottburgh today, 28 December. Having completed their stint of duties in the UGU Cluster, they are scheduled to work in the greater Durban area over the New Year's long weekend.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commander, Major General Bheki Langa expressed his thanks and appreciation to the members of the Mounted Unit for the duties they have performed in the province. " Their presence has impacted positively in our fight against crime in the province,' he said.