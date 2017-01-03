The Special Assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, monday afternoon survived a car accident at a spot along Okigwe -Umuahia road.

Obono-Obla was travelling from his country home in Ugep, Cross River State, to Owerri, Imo State capital, when the lone vehicle accident occurred

When THISDAY put a call to his phone line few minutes after the accident occurred, Obono-Obla, who from every indication was in very stable condition, said all the occupants of the vehicle; himself, his driver and orderly survived the accident.

"The miracle is that the vehicle somersaulted several times and returned to standing position and we are still alive. I didn't sustain any injury, we were all using our seatbelts, and the driver too is okay, only the orderly sustained very minor scratch," Obono-Obla said.

The president's aide who spoke with THISDAY at about 1.33 p.m. said he was on a mission to Owerri and to explain some of President Buhari policies and his stance on anti-corruption to some stakeholders who invited him.

At about 1.27 p.m., the president's aide had taken to his Facebook page, where he wrote: "Just had an accident along Okigwe-Umuahia Road on my way to Owerri but miraculously no occupant sustained any serious injury! My driver hit a pot hole which caused him to lose control!"