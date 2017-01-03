Nigeria: N-Delta Dialogue - Only Critical Stakeholders Can Stop Hostilities - -Pereotubo

Niger Delta youth activist, Mr. Oweilaemi Pereotubo, has said that only critical stakeholders can halt attacks on oil installations and unrest in the region, commending the Presidency for its further search for genuine representatives of the region.

He said any individual or group that has reasons why the aggrieved agitators still bomb oil installations despite presidential amnesty granted them by the Musa Yar'Adua administration, should come up with same.

The youth leader stressed that such individuals should not be excluded in the dialogue process because it would availed them the opportunity to express their positions to the Federal Government.

Pereotubo, who spoke to newsmen at Warri, said the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and others groups who earlier met with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and gave their demands for the cessation of hostilities and bombing of oil installations in the Niger Delta were also on the right path but warned that without the involvement of the key persons in the process, it would be a mere jamboree.

The youth activist warned that the delay in constituting a dialogue team by the Federal Government would further deteriorate the prevailing peace process and advised for pro-active steps that would sustain the peace in the region.

Pereotubo, who is one of the major contenders of the top job for the Ijaw Youth Council,IYC, said: "If the Presidency was truly desirous of solving the Niger Delta question through dialogue, then it should stop foot dragging, and make policies that would transform the region."