Nigeria: Kogi Wins 9th Ajanah Basketball Tourney

TEAM Kogi on New Year eve emerged winners of the 9th edition of the Justice Nasir Ajanah lnter Local Government Area Basketball Championship after beating Team Okene 31-29 points in a competitive game decided at the outdoor court of the Okene Club, in Okene, Kogi State.

The winners came from behind after trailing in all the quarters before the Most Valuable Player of the championship, Azolibe Chijioke stole the show by dunking the winning points when both teams were tied on 29 points with 10 seconds to go. Not even the combination of last season's MVP David Edward and Gombe Bulls' lbeabuchi Agu whose three pointers in the first quarter gave Team Okene a 15-3 points lead before Team Kogi bounced back to tie in the second quarter could save the Okene boys.

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Tijjani Umar, who watched the final hailed the improvement of the championship while calling on the government of Kogi State to improve in its commitment to the development of the game and facilities in the state.

He spoke against the background of N1million donation made by Kogi State governor, Yaya Bello to the annual championship.

Umar said, "I am happy with the show of commitment for basketball development and capacity building for the youth that the Ajanah championship has entrenched over the years. This championship has entered nine years and it keeps improving yearly. Hence our commitment to this laudable course.

I am happy with his level of consistency and commitment and call on the Kogi State government to do more in the area of basketball development. What Ajanah is doing is capacity building and I encourage the younger players to aspire and focus on education while l hope to see some of the senior players in the national team."