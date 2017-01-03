2 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Pambazuka Makes 10 Kenyans Millionaires in New Year Promotion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Pambazuka National Lottery has announced 10 lucky winners for their holiday promotion that closed on New Year's Day in Nairobi.

Some of the 10 millionaires include a Butcher Francis Yenku from Narok, Robert Nyabiba a water vendor, farmer from Bungoma, Benard Wabomba, Business men Aloice Ajwang from Kisumu, Simon Muya , Peter Mwangi from Thika and Daniel Kipngetich from Nandi.

Pambazuka National Lottery Chief Executive Officer Paul Kinuthia says the firm will take the winners through entrepreneurship skills and we know this will enable the winners use their wins to contribute positively towards the Kenyan economy.

"The Holiday Jackpot has allowed us to award 10 winners, Sh1 million Kenya each. We are glad to be part of making their new year better by changing their lives through this win," he noted.

To take part in Pambazuka you need to be above the age of 18 years to purchase the Pambazuka National lottery tickets to win each new week.

Kenya

Action to Be Taken Against Principals With Poor Scores

Teachers have faulted Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i over his announcement that the government will take… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.