Kenya: Pambazuka Makes 10 Kenyans Millionaires in New Year Promotion

Nairobi — Pambazuka National Lottery has announced 10 lucky winners for their holiday promotion that closed on New Year's Day in Nairobi.

Some of the 10 millionaires include a Butcher Francis Yenku from Narok, Robert Nyabiba a water vendor, farmer from Bungoma, Benard Wabomba, Business men Aloice Ajwang from Kisumu, Simon Muya , Peter Mwangi from Thika and Daniel Kipngetich from Nandi.

Pambazuka National Lottery Chief Executive Officer Paul Kinuthia says the firm will take the winners through entrepreneurship skills and we know this will enable the winners use their wins to contribute positively towards the Kenyan economy.

"The Holiday Jackpot has allowed us to award 10 winners, Sh1 million Kenya each. We are glad to be part of making their new year better by changing their lives through this win," he noted.

To take part in Pambazuka you need to be above the age of 18 years to purchase the Pambazuka National lottery tickets to win each new week.