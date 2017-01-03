South Africa: Capetonians Camp Out in CBD in Anticipation of Annual Minstrel Parade

Photo: PHOTOESSAY: The Making of the Minstrels of 'Tweede Nuwe Jaar'

The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival also known as 'Tweede Nuwe Jaar' is celebrated annually on 2 January. The colourful costumes, face paint, music and comical dancing bring this unique Cape Town event to life. Many thousands of people perform in the parad…

Hundreds of Capetonians spent the night camped out along streets of the Mother City in anticipation of the Tweede Nuwejaar minstrel parade set to run on Monday.

And some of those excited to see the performances told News24 they believed the drama that has dogged the event over the past few weeks would not deter people from flocking to the city to experience it.

Problems related to the event included the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA), representing up to 60% of Cape Town minstrels, withdrawing from it on Friday.

On Monday morning Jospehine Gilfelleon, 58, who has who had been camping out in Darling Street since 8:00, said that she didn't expect there to be any less attendance by the public.

"People love the Cape Town minstrels, the politics will not keep people away and they will descend here in their masses," she told News24.

Gilfelleon has been attending the Minstrels since birth and expects the schedule to run on time this year.

"Because there's less politics involved this year, I am sure they will march up Adderley (Street) before 12 (noon) as planned," she said.

Vas Williams, who brought his entire family for the 6th time to the event, said that he did not expect fewer spectators this year.

"It's still very early, but by lunch time this entire street will be full of people. I don't think there'll be any fewer people attending this year. It already feels festive around me," Williams said.

The minstrels were expected to pass through the streets of the Cape Town CBD by noon on Monday.

This year will be the first year that the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Assosiasie (KKKA) will be organising the event after the CTMCA failed to produce sufficient event plans, according to the City of Cape Town.

The CTMCA told the media on Sunday that the city was using the money it gave to the KKKA to organise the Tweede Nuwejaar event as a means to divide the minstrels.

But mayoral committee member for events Eddie Andrews told News24 that funding was awarded according to a strict policy guideline.

