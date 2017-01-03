3 January 2017

Kenya: Ex-Judiciary Registrar Shollei to Vie for Woman Rep Seat

By Stanley Kimuge

Former Judiciary Chief Registrar Gladys Boss Shollei will contest for the woman representative post in Uasin Gishu County.

Mrs Shollei said she wants the position in order to champion for new laws and promote the lives of the residents.

"When I relocated from Nairobi to this county to engage in farming, I interacted with several residents.

"I noticed that there are a lot of challenges facing farmers in our county but the solution to these issues is only through the parliament," she added.

She lamented that the current laws do not safeguard farmers' interests.

"When you go to our supermarkets you will them flooded with agricultural produce such as fruits and tomatoes from South Africa and other countries, how we will make money support your families?"

She was speaking during a function at her home in Plateau, Uasin Gishu, today.

On why she chose the seat over the senate position, she said: "The position of women representative is powerful. If you look at my friend Florence Kajuju (Woman rep, Meru), she has pushed for the allocation of money for miraa to aid farmers," she added.

But she has not yet announced the party she will use to vie for the post.

Mrs Shollei was hounded out of the Judicial Service Commission on allegations of funds misuse.

