2 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 31 People Found Crammed Into 15-Seater Taxi, Driver Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

A taxi driver has been arrested near Mokopane on Monday for allegedly cramming his vehicle with 31 passengers - double the number the 15-seater was meant to carry.

To add to this, it was found that some of those he was transporting were in the country illegally.

Limpopo transport department officials were stunned when they stopped the 15-seater Quantum on Monday.

"We were shocked it was overloaded. This is unacceptable, we cannot have people using our roads without obeying the rules of the roads," said departmental spokesperson Joshua Kwapa.

He said the taxi driver, from Zimbabwe, was arrested and handed over the police so that they could investigate his actions.

Kwapa said police officers had found that 14 of the passengers did not have legal documents to be in the country.

"Home Affairs has been called in to detain those undocumented migrants who were travelling from Zimbabwe to Gauteng," he said.

Kwapa said police were busy with further investigations.

The taxi driver faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, and overloading a vehicle.He was due to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ruling Party ANC Slams Mayor's Taiwan Visit

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Monday slammed a recent visit by Tshwane (Pretoria) Mayor Solly… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.