South Africa: 31 People Found Crammed Into 15-Seater Taxi, Driver Arrested

A taxi driver has been arrested near Mokopane on Monday for allegedly cramming his vehicle with 31 passengers - double the number the 15-seater was meant to carry.

To add to this, it was found that some of those he was transporting were in the country illegally.

Limpopo transport department officials were stunned when they stopped the 15-seater Quantum on Monday.

"We were shocked it was overloaded. This is unacceptable, we cannot have people using our roads without obeying the rules of the roads," said departmental spokesperson Joshua Kwapa.

He said the taxi driver, from Zimbabwe, was arrested and handed over the police so that they could investigate his actions.

Kwapa said police officers had found that 14 of the passengers did not have legal documents to be in the country.

"Home Affairs has been called in to detain those undocumented migrants who were travelling from Zimbabwe to Gauteng," he said.

Kwapa said police were busy with further investigations.

The taxi driver faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, and overloading a vehicle.He was due to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

