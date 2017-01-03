South Africa: Man Arrested After Eastern Cape Woman Is Dragged Into Bushes and Raped

Police in Butterworth have arrested a man who allegedly grabbed a woman from outside her home, dragged her into bushes and raped her, Captain Jackson Manatha said on Sunday.

The attack on the 19-year-old woman took place on Friday while she was relaxing outside her house in Mahlubini near the Kei Bridge in Butterworth.

She was dragged into the bushes and raped.

Two men were involved in the attack.

Police managed to track one man down on Sunday - a 19-year-old - and he would appear in court on Tuesday on a charge of rape.

Manatha conveyed Butterworth cluster commander Brigadier Trevor Mey's condemnation of the attack on the young woman. In two other crimes in Butterworth, two people were killed in separate stabbings.A 17-year-old boy was stabbed during a misunderstanding at a tavern in Centane in the early hours of Sunday morning.He died on the way to hospital and police were expecting an arrest soon because the attacker's identity was known.In the other incident, a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death while a group of men and boys were fighting at Nombanjane Village, Centane, on Saturday.The man was hacked by the boys, and died in hospital. Police are investigating.

