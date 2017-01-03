2 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested After Eastern Cape Woman Is Dragged Into Bushes and Raped

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Butterworth have arrested a man who allegedly grabbed a woman from outside her home, dragged her into bushes and raped her, Captain Jackson Manatha said on Sunday.

The attack on the 19-year-old woman took place on Friday while she was relaxing outside her house in Mahlubini near the Kei Bridge in Butterworth.

She was dragged into the bushes and raped.

Two men were involved in the attack.

Police managed to track one man down on Sunday - a 19-year-old - and he would appear in court on Tuesday on a charge of rape.

Manatha conveyed Butterworth cluster commander Brigadier Trevor Mey's condemnation of the attack on the young woman. In two other crimes in Butterworth, two people were killed in separate stabbings.A 17-year-old boy was stabbed during a misunderstanding at a tavern in Centane in the early hours of Sunday morning.He died on the way to hospital and police were expecting an arrest soon because the attacker's identity was known.In the other incident, a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death while a group of men and boys were fighting at Nombanjane Village, Centane, on Saturday.The man was hacked by the boys, and died in hospital. Police are investigating.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ruling Party ANC Slams Mayor's Taiwan Visit

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Monday slammed a recent visit by Tshwane (Pretoria) Mayor Solly… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.