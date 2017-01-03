2 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 284 Born in Gauteng New Year's Day Baby Boom

Its official - 284 babies have been born at various facilities in Gauteng on the first day of 2017, with one baby delivered a minute after midnight, the provincial health department said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, it said 120 babies had been born.

But by Monday, when more figures had been gathered, this number had more than doubled.Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu said, of the 284 babies, 131 were girls and 153 were boys. "We wish them a long and healthy life," Mahlangu said.She thanked all departments employees for ensuring that the delivery of quality healthcare in the province was maintained during the festive season, especially on public holidays.

The Gauteng department said the highest number of babies were delivered at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, with 54 births - 30 girls and 24 boys.

This included a set of twins and triplets. Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital came in second with 12 girls and 14 boys born there, while George Mukhari Academic Hospital delivered 25 babies - 9 girls and 16 boys.This included a set of twins.

