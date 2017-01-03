South Africa: Breakaway Minstrel Group Locked Out of Athlone Stadium, Event Delayed

The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA), which on Friday withdrew from the official Tweede Nuwe Jaar minstrel event, was by 13:00 still waiting to get into the Athlone Stadium where their own competition was set to take place.

"We are still outside, we are awaiting the keys to enter the stadium," CTMCA chairperson Richard Stemment told News24 on Monday.

Their competition was meant to start at 11:00, but had been postponed until 14:00 because of the issue over the keys.

It was not immediately clear who had the keys and who was meant to have unlocked the venue.

Meanwhile, annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities in the city centre started late, but by early afternoon the event was in full swing.

On Sunday at a press conference, the CTMCA said that all its troupes, representing 60% of minstrels in Cape Town, had agreed to withdraw from the Tweede Nuwe Jaar event.

But on Monday, at the event, at least six CTMCA troupes where seen in attendance.

A CTMCA troupe member, Kashiefa Rejaldien, said that they had decided to come today for the sake of tradition.

"We are here for the people, it's what the people want and we celebrate the history of the slaves," Rejaldien told News24."We don't understand the decisions of the mother body," she said.

