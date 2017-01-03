3 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Armed Youths Planning to Attack Residents Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mwakera Mwajefa

Police in Mombasa arrested more than 50 youths armed with crude weapons on New Year's Eve at the ferry terminus.

The youths were said to be on their way to Mama Ngina Drive, where revellers had gathered to usher in the New Year.

Police division commander Willy Simba said 14 of the youths were armed with weapons, including knives, clubs and pangas.

"We were shocked to discover that most of those were primary school pupils waiting to join Form One in different schools after sitting their KCPE exams last year," he added.

The youths, the police boss said, are aged between 18 and 25 and were planning to attack ferries users and rob them.

"Four of those arrested are members of outlawed Wakali Kwanza that has been harassing residents of Likoni sub-county and elsewhere in the county," Mr Simba added.

The police boss said a special unit known as Kifaru had been formed to deal with the mushrooming gangs in different parts of the sub-county.

Asked to comment on reports that a number of women had been raped while cerebrating New Year festivities at Shelly Beach, Mr Simba said police had not received any rape reports.

"We don't have any reports of that nature. So I don't know where you are getting that.

"Because if it happened somebody would have reported the matter to either the local administration or the nearest police base," he said.

Reports on social media said a number of women were raped by unknown people after being attacked while ushering in the New Year at Shelly Beach.

Mr Simba assured the Likoni residents that the area had adequate security.

Kenya

Action to Be Taken Against Principals With Poor Scores

Teachers have faulted Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i over his announcement that the government will take… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.