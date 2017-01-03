Kenya: Armed Youths Planning to Attack Residents Arrested

Police in Mombasa arrested more than 50 youths armed with crude weapons on New Year's Eve at the ferry terminus.

The youths were said to be on their way to Mama Ngina Drive, where revellers had gathered to usher in the New Year.

Police division commander Willy Simba said 14 of the youths were armed with weapons, including knives, clubs and pangas.

"We were shocked to discover that most of those were primary school pupils waiting to join Form One in different schools after sitting their KCPE exams last year," he added.

The youths, the police boss said, are aged between 18 and 25 and were planning to attack ferries users and rob them.

"Four of those arrested are members of outlawed Wakali Kwanza that has been harassing residents of Likoni sub-county and elsewhere in the county," Mr Simba added.

The police boss said a special unit known as Kifaru had been formed to deal with the mushrooming gangs in different parts of the sub-county.

Asked to comment on reports that a number of women had been raped while cerebrating New Year festivities at Shelly Beach, Mr Simba said police had not received any rape reports.

"We don't have any reports of that nature. So I don't know where you are getting that.

"Because if it happened somebody would have reported the matter to either the local administration or the nearest police base," he said.

Reports on social media said a number of women were raped by unknown people after being attacked while ushering in the New Year at Shelly Beach.

Mr Simba assured the Likoni residents that the area had adequate security.