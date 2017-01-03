2 January 2017

South Africa: Cops Hunt Killer Gang Terrorising Centurion Community

The search is on for a group of two to four men who are believed to be terrorising the Olievenhoutbosch community of Centurion, committing a string of crimes, including murdering a 2-year-old at the weekend, Gauteng police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the group was also behind some attempted murders and robberies in the area.

He detailed several crimes they had apparently committed over the weekend.

Dlamini said that in one incident, a 2-year-old-child was shot and wounded during an armed robbery.

The toddler died later at the Kalafong Hospital. The child's parents were robbed of cellphones and cash.

Business robbery

In a separate incident, four people were shot and wounded. Two of them were shot during house robberies by a group of three suspects armed with firearms.

The suspects then stole several household goods and cellphones, said Dlamini.

"Two other victims were attacked by the suspects while they were driving their vehicles near a local tavern on New Year's Eve."

One was shot in the leg and another in the upper body, and the suspects fled without taking anything.

It is believed that the motive for the shooting was an attempt to rob the victims.

All those shot were taken to Kalafong Hospital.

In another weekend incident, Dlamini said three suspects had robbed a local business.

The men gained entry by breaking a wall and once inside, they held up a businessman and his son at gunpoint.

The suspects stole cash, cigarettes, groceries and prepaid airtime valued at more than R100 000.

The businessman and his son were tied up by the suspects before they fled the scene.

Dlamini said police were investigating the possibility that it was the same group of suspects that were responsible for all these crimes.

He asked members of the community, who had any information about the suspects, to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

