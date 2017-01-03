South Africa: 'I Want Them to Pay for Taking My Entire World Away' - Mom of Baby Killed in Crossfire

An Ocean View mother has described the pain at losing her 6-month-old daughter, who was killed when a stray bullet struck her during an apparent gang fight a few days ago.

Zahnia Thorne Woodward died in hospital last Friday.

A vigil is expected to be held for her in the area on Monday evening.

Her mother, Cindy Woodward, took to Facebook on New Year's Day and posted: "I want them to pay for taking my entire world away from me. Right now I fear no gangster in my community because theres nothing more they can take away from me. My litto sweet happy angel.

"im not just going to let you Gangsters go on living a peaceful life. May ur conscience bother u for all ur life!!! I have so much anger hurt hate questions. If i have to make a stand all by myself i will but u will be reminded BY ME AS HER MOTHER OF WHAT U TOOK FROM ME!!! No weapon formed against me shall prosper!!! Enough is enough. 6 Months Old????... NO!!! NO!! NO!!!!"

Woodward also posted a photograph of a smiling Zahnia and captioned it: "The last picture of my baby alive. Moments before she was so so brutally taken away from me!! No more pain my baby. Free from this cruel cruel world we living in. A world where monsters get to see the next day and my oh so innocent happy little 6 month old baby gets shot!! 6 MONTHS OLD!!!! May your sweet happy adorable soul rest in peace my baby."

Residents of Ocean View, angry about Zahnia's killing, also took to Facebook calling for a 31-year-old suspect, who was arrested for the shooting, to be denied bail when he appears in a court on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested over the weekend.

He may appear in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court, but this could not be immediately confirmed.

On Monday, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the suspected arrested for the shooting was from Hout Bay and that the organised crime unit was continuing to investigate the incident.

Zahnia was caught up in a gang-related shooting at Daffodil Circle, Ocean View, last Friday.

When police arrived on the scene in the late afternoon, four others, aged between 19 and 34 years, had already been taken to hospital after they were wounded in the incident.

"Police were also informed that a 6-month-old girl child had passed away in hospital," Traut said.

A candlelight vigil in honour of Zahnia was set to be held by the Ocean View community on Monday night.

