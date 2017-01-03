Rwanda: Woman Killed in Cold Blood

Police in Bugesera District are investigating circumstances under which a middle-aged woman was killed after she was discovered dead on Monday.

Neighbours found Mediatrice Nyiradende, 48, dead in the courtyard of her house at Gasenga II Village, Nyamata Town Cell. The body was in a pool of blood.

She had never been married, lived with her brother.

According to the Police Spokesperson for Easter Region, Emmanuel Kayigi, the deceased was noticed by neighbours at 5am while the brother, Mugabo Bizimana, had disappeared.

"We are yet to get ahold of her brother but we cannot conclusively deduce that he is the prime suspect in the murder case," Kayigi said.

Police called on residents to exercise vigilance and urged anyone with information that could lead them to the murderer to surrender it.

Kayigi also called for the strengthening of community policing activities.

The deceased's body was transferred to Nyamata ADEPR Hospital for postmortem.

Fred Rurangirwa, the executive secretary of Nyamata Sector, described Nyiradende as a well-behaved woman.

"All citizens testify she has never had any conflicts with anyone. She has been a person of integrity and was helpful in resolving social misunderstandings in her community," he said.

Rurangirwa added that the sector is arranging her burial today.