Deputy President William Ruto has told the opposition to stop creating excuses on preparedness towards the General Election with a view to delay the polls.

He in turn assured Kenyans that the General Election will be held in August as scheduled.

"The Constitution says Kenyans will vote in August," said Mr Ruto.

He questioned why the opposition was opposed to manual back up, yet all the necessary processes towards elections are done manually.

"The opposition has always introduced roadblocks. They complained about IEBC, which has been disbanded, now they are complaining about the manual backup system. These are just excuses to delay the election," said the DP.

The Deputy President said the opposition had no clear agenda for the country and was not prepared for the August election.

"The opposition know well they cannot compete with Jubilee that's why they are looking for excuses but we want to tell them they should be ready for elections in August," he said.

Addressing a delegation of leaders from Trans Nzoia County at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County on Monday, Mr Ruto said some disabled people could not be identified electronically and wondered how they would participate in the polls.

"Some disabled persons have no biometric identification and have a right to vote like the rest of Kenyans," he said.

The leaders from Trans Nzoia said they had decided to support Jubilee saying it has the interest of Kenyans at heart.

The delegation asked Kenyans to support Jubilee because it has what it takes to lead the country to further heights of economic prosperity.

Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Water and Irrigation) and Charles Keter (Energy) and MPs Robert Pukose (Endebess), Janet Nangabo (Woman Rep), Lazarus Wafula (Saboti), Wesley Korir (Cherangany), Governor Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and former minister Noah Wekesa were present.

Ms Nangabo said residents of Trans Nzoia had resolved to support Jubilee because it was the only party that was committed to unity and development among all Kenyans.

Mr Wamalwa added that the residents were firmly behind the leadership of Jubilee and expressed confidence that they would re-elect the administration come the election. He asked those who have not registered as voters to do so before the election. (DPPS)

"People of Trans Nzoia have decided to work with the Jubilee Administration because this is a party that has the interest of all Kenyans at heart. Opposition leaders are only interested in divisive politics," said Ms Nangabo.

The leaders said political parties under the Jubilee Party believe in ideologies of peace, poverty alleviation, one nation that Kenyans will be proud of to be citizens.

He appealed to Kenyans to use their voting rights wisely by electing responsible leaders who will steer the country's development to high heights of prosperity and uphold what those who fought for independence wanted.

Mr Wamalwa said residents of Trans Nzoia were firmly behind the leadership of Jubilee and expressed confidence that they will reelect it come the election.

The Cabinet Secretary urged those who were yet to register as voters to do so so as to participate in General Election.

He said Kenyans especially those in Trans Nzoia County were not ready to engage in mass action noting that Kenyans have learnt from 2008 mass action that led to the post election violence.

"We will not take Kenya the road of 2008 again. Kenyans have learnt a lesson and will not be misled to engage in mass action," said Mr Wamalwa.