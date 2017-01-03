Tanzania: Chaula New Katavi Soccer Body Chairman

Mpanda — Emanuel Chaula has been elected the chairman of the Katavi Region Football Association (KAREFA) in the general election held here over the weekend.

The member of the election committee from Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Juma Lalika, who supervised the election, said Chaula beat his closest challenger by two votes.

Robert Nyondo who was the sole candidate for the vice chairmanship post won the seat unopposed after scooping votes of the ten- member voters. The association's secretary general position went unopposed to David Vianery while Iddi Fumbo was elected his assistant.

Evarist Ntinda was elected the association's treasurer while Rahim Said won the clubs' representative post.

Three contestants; Joseph Mlenda, Marcus Nazi and Brown William were elected members of the association's executive committee. Speaking as closing remarks, Lalika lauded KAREFA for conducting a peaceful election.