3 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Don't Cut Trees, Ruangwa Residents Told

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has instructed Ruangwa residents to instantly desist from cutting down trees -- a move that will help conserve wetlands the area is endowed with.

He said felling down trees was to a large extent being practised by a number of sesame farmers who go further to grow the flowering plant near water sources, causing them to dry up.

"Back then, it was not easy to cross through these areas....but now you can only meet women walking a long distance in search of water, youth are also busy with their bikes looking for water," the PM, who doubles as Ruangwa Member of Parliament said.

The premier issued the instruction when addressing a rally in Ruangwa town over the weekend. "Sesame farming has become awful; there is no water now due to cutting down of trees by the farmers. For instance, Mbwemkuru River, which did not go dry throughout the year, has now turned into a seasonal water source," he noted.

He cautioned that if the tendency is left unchanged, the area will turn into a semi-arid one, with blames being directed to the government and MP for failing to supply the residents with the precious liquid.

The premier said early this year, a team of experts will embark on a study to see how they can start drilling wells to address water shortage, which has been caused by poor water sources management. Speaking on this year's plan on health sector, the premier noted that it was on the government's wish list to ensure that every village has a dispensary with improved services.

"This is why I encouraged every village to pull efforts in brick making for planned dispensaries, as I pledged to provide them with iron sheets for roofing the structures,' he said.

He said that last year, about 100m/- was spent in construction of wards at Ruangwa District Hospital.

The premier further noted that as MP for Ruangwa, he paid for 10 households to enroll with the Community Health Fund (CHF) and also sponsored improvement of learning infrastructure for schools in the constituency.

Tanzania

Magufuli's Intervention in Electricity Saga Criticised

Commentators have criticised the government's response to the now-revoked electricity tariff increase, saying it does… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.