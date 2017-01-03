Tanzania: Don't Cut Trees, Ruangwa Residents Told

The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has instructed Ruangwa residents to instantly desist from cutting down trees -- a move that will help conserve wetlands the area is endowed with.

He said felling down trees was to a large extent being practised by a number of sesame farmers who go further to grow the flowering plant near water sources, causing them to dry up.

"Back then, it was not easy to cross through these areas....but now you can only meet women walking a long distance in search of water, youth are also busy with their bikes looking for water," the PM, who doubles as Ruangwa Member of Parliament said.

The premier issued the instruction when addressing a rally in Ruangwa town over the weekend. "Sesame farming has become awful; there is no water now due to cutting down of trees by the farmers. For instance, Mbwemkuru River, which did not go dry throughout the year, has now turned into a seasonal water source," he noted.

He cautioned that if the tendency is left unchanged, the area will turn into a semi-arid one, with blames being directed to the government and MP for failing to supply the residents with the precious liquid.

The premier said early this year, a team of experts will embark on a study to see how they can start drilling wells to address water shortage, which has been caused by poor water sources management. Speaking on this year's plan on health sector, the premier noted that it was on the government's wish list to ensure that every village has a dispensary with improved services.

"This is why I encouraged every village to pull efforts in brick making for planned dispensaries, as I pledged to provide them with iron sheets for roofing the structures,' he said.

He said that last year, about 100m/- was spent in construction of wards at Ruangwa District Hospital.

The premier further noted that as MP for Ruangwa, he paid for 10 households to enroll with the Community Health Fund (CHF) and also sponsored improvement of learning infrastructure for schools in the constituency.