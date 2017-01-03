Tanzania: Robbers Pounce Chinese, Leave With 25 Million/ - At Gunpoint in Dar

About three daring suspected armed robbers dramatically pounced on a Chinese national at gunpoint at a busy Tazara intersection in Temeke Municipality and made away with his 25m/- yesterday morning.

The incident occurred at around 10:00 am when the Chinese Cheng Deng in a Rav4 vehicle with registration number T455 DFN, driven by one Richard Charles was on his way to deposit the money at the NBC bank Industrial Branch.

"We were waiting for traffic lights to allow us to drive again when suddenly two people descended from a parked boxer motorcycle and robbed us the cash," said the driver working with Sun Share Company. Sun Share Company is located along Nelson Mandela Road some 200 metres away from the Tazara junction.

According to Mr Charles, while the boxer motorcyclist was waiting for his two passengers near the traffic lights to hurriedly fulfill their mission, they spread into different directions with one in his passenger's side and the other on his driver's side and demanded that he opens the car's doors.

"They were knocking the car windows with a gun pinpointing and shouting that we open very fast," he said. The driver further noted that no sooner had he answered them than the suspected armed robbers broke into the backside seats at gunpoint and made away a bag of money that was put there.

An eye witness, a hawker who sells sweets at the Tazara junction, said the suspected armed robbers seemed to have a clue on what was inside the car as they headed straight to the tinted Rav4 after they descended from the motorcycle.

"When people descended from a motorcycle and singled out a car out of many vehicles, it raises many questions," said the eye witness, who preferred to remain anonymous.