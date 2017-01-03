Tanzania: Shinyanga Villagers Want End to Farmer, Herder Conflicts

Meatu — Scores of residents of Chambala village in Mwanjolo Ward have urged the government to intervene in land dispute between farmers and pastoralists to prevent more bloodsheds.

They told reporters here yesterday that a pastoralist, identified as Makubi Dogani had encroached into a farm owned by Ngodongo Maganga in Chambala village to graze his 3,000 cattle without permission from the owner.

According to farmers in the village, Dogani has been deliberately feeding his cattle on the farm despite losing a case at Meatu District court in 2014, where he sought to own the 405 acre farm, but was only fined 20m/- as compensation.

Mr Maganga, owner of the farm, said the pastoralist has been grazing his herds on his farm since 1997, despite intervention of Meatu District Authority in 2012. "Surprisingly enough the authority in the land dispute decided to favour him.

Remember Mr Dogani failed to present any evidence of the land ownership "After presenting my complaints to the district authority, the then District Commissioner directed leaders at Bukundi and Mwanjolo Wards to carry out investigations to establish the right land owner," he pointed out. He further said that after a long discussion with Mr Dogani, he admitted to have encroached on the farm and apologised to him that he would never feed his cattle here again.

However, Mr Maganga said, after two years the pastoralist came again with his herds on the farm claiming that the piece of land belongs to him. He said after incurring great losses after the herder's activities there, he was forced to sell over 180 cattle to sustain his family which depends on him.

Mwanjolo Ward Councillor, Jeremiah Jilya and Chambala village local government Chairman Jigungu Masali admitted to be aware of the land dispute, saying the land dispute has lasted for a long time.