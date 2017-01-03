Tanzania: CCM Tips Residents On Cleanliness Towards Revolution Anniversary

Zanzibar — The Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Deputy Secretary General Mr Vuai Ali Vuai has urged communities here to maintain cleanliness in their surrounding areas as an honour to the 1964 Revolution, scheduled to be marked as the 53rd Anniversary next week.

Mr Vuai appealed to the residents regardless of age, sex, religion and political ideologies to come together and clean the area, saying the move would show that people value revolution because cleanliness remains one of the objectives of the change.

"Let us keep the environment clean.It is for our own benefit as far as health is concerned," Mr Vuai said after leading a group of CCM members who turned-up for general cleaning of the party offices at Kisiwandui.

The Secretary General asked people and traders not to litter the environment with wastes including mobile phone scrubbed vouchers, plastic materials, cigarette butts, chewing gum, and confectionary foods. The cleaning exercise is among the activities listed to mark the 53rd Anniversary of the revolution.

"Rubbish has a huge impact in our streets and public spaces, and we all have a responsibility to keep our communities tidy," he said and encouraged party members and other residents to fully see into it that this year's revolution celebrations and the CCM's 40th Anniversary are held in Pemba in February peacefully.

The party- Women Wing (UWT) Deputy Secretary Ms Salama Aboud Talib, asked women to be in the forefront in maintaining environmental cleanliness, while the CCM's secretary in Urban District Mr Mohamed Nyawenga emphasised on individual commitment towards cleanliness also.