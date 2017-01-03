Tanzania: Dar Giants Get Going in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — Clinching the 2017 round of Mapinduzi Cup looks to be an uphill task for Tanzania Mainland giants as Azam and Simba had to tooth and nail to win their openers.

The three giants, Simba, Azam and Young Africans who played their game late yesterday went to Zanzibar with a mission to win this year's round of Mapinduzi Cup, but their mission, from what they evidenced in their matches, seems to be very tough.

Azam FC had to wait until the 80th minute to score the winner over hard-fighting Zimamoto in a thrilling Group B match at Amaan Stadium yesterday.

The youthful striker, Shaaban Iddi Chilunda scored the vital in the 79th minute of the game. It was one of the best goals of the tournament as the scorer expertly snapped Salum Abubakar high ball, chested it before he volleyed it over the goalkeeper to slam it home.

Azam, who are struggling to regain form, failed to show their superiority over the Isles side, most often had the control of the game. Zimamoto reacted strongly after the goal, but all their attacks were thwarted by Azam solid defence manned by Erasto Nyoni, Shomari Kapombe and Aggrey Morris.

Azam's victory comes a day after their Dar es Salaam rivals, Simba stamped a slim 2-1 victory over Taifa Jang'ombe at the same venue on Sunday night. It looked as Simba could stamp a massive victory after leading 2-0 until the end of the first half with goals from Muzamiru Yassin and Juma Luizio.

But it was their opponents who dominated the second half with a goal in the late minutes. Isles-based Taifa Jang'ombe scored their consolation goal in the 76th minute through Simba's own goal. Simba defender Novaty Lufunga headed into his own net a corner kick from Hassan Bakari in the 76th minute.

Muzamil Yassin, who has been scoring vital goals for Simba in their recent matches, was the first to open a goal account in the 27th minute when he slammed home a rebound from Method Mwanjali's blockbuster.

His powerful shot was fumbled by Taifa Jang'ombe's custodian, Ahmed Suleiman and Yassin tapped the ball inside the gaping net. Simba added the second goal through Luizio whose 17m drive overpowered goalkeeper Suleiman.

Luizio who completed a pass from Yassin, rounded two defenders before placing the ball home. Luizio who plays for Simba on loan from Zambian giants, Zesco United lasted only 60 minutes before he was benched off for a Burundian striker Laudit Mavugo.

Simba's assistant coach, Jackson Mayanja, however, told The 'Daily News' that he was relieved with the slim win. "It is a sure start of the race to Mapinduzi Cup champion," he said. He said the victory placed them in a safe side ahead of their next match and it was a warning to their traditional rivals, Young Africans.

He admitted his team played brilliantly in the first half, but lost the form in the second half, a situation he said, allowed their opponents. Mapinduzi Cup defending champions, URA defeated KVZ of Zanzibar 2-0 in the opening match held at the same venue prior to Simba match.