Tanzania: Dar Volleyball League's Fixtures Out

Dar es Salaam Regional Volleyball Association (DAREVA) will open its season with a 5-month league to be held at the National Indoor Stadium from March to August.

The long-run league is set to wind up on August 13 at the same venue.

DAREVA technical committee chairman, Nasoro Sharifu told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparations are on to gear ahead of the event. "We would like to announce that the 2017 DAREVA League that involves both men's and ladies teams will start on March 5 and climax on August this year," he said.

Adding, he said unlike the last year league this one will be played in two group format before the best four teams from each will qualify for a play off stage. Sharifu added that there are also some changes introduced in the playoff and said this time the teams will face each in three games.

He said the long-run league was introduced two years ago with aim to give players broad chance and more time to games and sharpen their skills. But due to several reasons, the league was played in only one phase while teams played only one game at the playoff stage to determine the champion.

Sharifu added he believed that all players were in good form after the end of the festive season. He added that this year league is expected to be tough following an increase of skilled players groomed by several efforts to promote the game in the country.

Sharifu named the men's teams as the defending champion Jeshi Stars, Police Marine, Mji Mwema, Chui, JKT, Tanzania Prisons, Kinyerezi, Makongo Secondary and iP Sports.

Also in the list are the two teams making their maiden appearance at the league; Victory Sports and Ukonga Warriors. Ladies teams include, the defending champions Jeshi Stars, Tanzania Prisons, JKT, Makongo Secondary and two new teams Ukonga Queens and Mji Mwema Queens.